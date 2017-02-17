Event time: 7pm & 9:30pm

Jerry Seinfeld

2 Shows!

Friday, March 10

Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

Doors 9PM / Show 9:30PM

The Riverside Theater

America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will be performing his signature stand-up routine. Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. Seinfeld now sets his sights on performing both nationally and internationally in 2017.