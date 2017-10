×

What’s the buzz? The GreendaleCommunity Theatre (GCT) is kicking off 2017 with a production of Biblicalproportion, Jesus Christ Superstar. With music and lyrics by AcademyAward winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, this show has become a globalphenomenon, mesmerizing audiences for more than 40 years.

GCT is performing the fullorchestration with one of their largest pit orchestras to date. And the show'svision, brilliantly conceived by Director Leda Hoffmann, is sure to please thedie-hard Superstar fans while adding a new, modern look to this musicalclassic.

Jesus Christ Superstar takes place in Greendale High School’s ReimanFamily Arts Wing, 6801 Southway, Greendale. Performance dates are January 12,13, 14 and 19, 20, 21. All performances are at 7:30 p.m.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a fast-paced rock opera that dives into theuntold story of the last week of Jesus’s life. Loosely based on the Gospel’saccounts, it presents a unique narrative on a well-known series of events -this time through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Attendees will enjoyacclaimed songs like Everything’s Alright, What’s the Buzz, and I Don’t KnowHow to Love Him.

Tickets are available online atgreendaletheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (414) 817-7600. Ticketsare also available at the door at GCT’s Box Office which opens at 6:00 p.m. onperformance days. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $12 for students andseniors.

Visit greendaletheatre.org for detailsand ticket information or for info on how you can help support GreendaleCommunity Theatre.





Supportingthe Community

In an effort to redefine “community” theater inMilwaukee, it has become a GCT tradition to select a charity for “pass the hat”donations after each show. The selected charity for GCT’s JesusChrist Superstar is Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.