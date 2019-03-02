JigJam at Thrasher Opera House, Green Lake, WI

JigJam are a multi-award winning quartet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland. Blending the best of traditional Irish music with Bluegrass and Americana in a new genre which has been branded as 'I-Grass' (Irish influenced Bluegrass), their onstage energy along with their virtuosic musical ability has captivated audiences throughout the world.

Tickets $24

"Here's an Irish band that's going to impact the world as hard as Clancy Brothers or U2 if they get only half a chance." MIDWEST RECORDS