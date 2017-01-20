Event time: 7:30pm

Jim Brickman

Pure Piano:

The Greatest Hits

Saturday, February 11

Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

The Pabst Theater

Jim Brickman Pure Piano: The Greatest Hits – Jim Brickman, award-winning songwriter and pianist presents his most entertaining and romantic concert of the year, Pure Piano: The Greatest Hits. Brickman’s engaging stage presence seamlessly blends emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. Brickman leads the audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal collaborations including hits like “Angel Eyes,” “Valentine,” “If You Believe” and “Love of My Life.” Jim Brickman in concert strikes the perfect balance of musical intimacy, compelling storytelling and a personal connection with every seat filled