Jimmy Schwarz & Matt MF Tyner Duo (6:30pm)
The Cheel (Thiensville) 105 S. Main St., Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092
Join us for this unique combo! Powerhouses "Barefoot" Jimmy Schwarz and Matt "MF" Tyner will light up the cheel with rock, country, blues and some rockabilly twists! This will be a fun experience that is a first of its kind! DON'T miss this one! Tyner also promises to play Wagonwheel as much as we like! (kidding...)
Info
The Cheel (Thiensville) 105 S. Main St., Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092 View Map
Live Music/Performance