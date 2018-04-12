Jimmy Webb w/Robin Spielberg

A celebration of the music recorded by artists like Glen Campbell, Linda Ronstadt, Art Garfunkel, The Fifth Dimension, Donna Summer, and others, by the man who wrote the songs. A true living legend of songwriting, Jimmy Webb’s been crafting amazing songs, many of which have become cherished standards, for some forty years. And he’s still doing it. Though some might still not know his name, they know the songs: “Wichita Lineman,” “By The Time I Get To Phoenix,” “Galveston,” “The Moon’s A Harsh Mistress,” “All I Know,” “The Highwayman,” “Up, Up and Away,” “MacArthur Park,” and many more. And those are just the famous ones. Webb is one of those rare songwriters who manages to bring a genuine measure of magic to everything he touches.