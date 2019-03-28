The Jimmys
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
The Jimmys combine the seasoned keyboard and Hammond B-3 organ talents of Jimmy Voegeli, the legendary blues guitarist Perry Weber on six-strings and vocals, drummer Chris Sandoval, the veteran of the Tommy Castro band, and the expertise of southern Wisconsin's finest bass guitar, all rounded out by an amazing horn section! This is truly and performance you won’t want to miss
Live Music/Performance