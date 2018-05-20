Joey Bada$$ w/Boogie and Buddy and Dessy Hinds

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

A mix of indie and street, rapper Joey Bada$$ rose to fame by releasing mixtapes and joining the hip-hop collective Pro Era with fellow MC Capital Steez. He has worked with producers Statik Selektah and DJ Premieralongside Pro Era‘s Kirk Knight and Chuck Strangers, and has collaborated with the RootsKorean hip-hop artist Tablo and British band Glass Animals. He also secured a recurring role in the second season of television thriller Mr. Robot. 

His latest album arrived in 2017 – All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ featured guest spots by ScHoolboy QStyles PJ.Cole, and others, on a politically charged set that included singles “Land of the Free” and “Rockabye Baby.” Don’t miss his Turner Hall Ballroom debut!

