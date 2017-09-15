John Cleese: Live on Stage

These days, every movie with a modest following gets labeled a “cult favorite,” but most of those films have nothing on Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the British comedy troupe’s masterwork and one of the most loved and quoted comedies of all time. Star John Cleese will be on hand for this screening of the film, where he’ll also participate in a conversation about his life and career moderated by Sandy Maxx. He’ll also take questions from the audience, which is likely to have quite a few silly ones lined up for him.