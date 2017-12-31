John Criston Widule, Kent Niemi, Bo Niemai, Mark Bryan & guests
O'Donoghues Irish Pub (Elm Grove) 13225 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
JOHN CRISTON WIDULE
From “4 on the Floor”, “Miller Rhythm & Brews Revue” and the “Elmbrook Spiders” on rhythm guitar, trumpet, flute, vocals and surprises
KENT NIEMI
From “Vintage Groove” and the “Elmbrook Spiders” on lead guitar, vocals
BO NIEMI
From “Vintage Groove”, “Bokken” and “Boom-Boom Clap” on bass, vocals
MARK BRYAN
From “4 on the Floor” and US Project” on percussion
- OTHER SPECIAL GUEST ARTISTS -
Sunday, December 31, 2017
9PM to 1AM+
- No Cover Charge
- light snacks
Info
