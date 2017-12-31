John Criston Widule, Kent Niemi, Bo Niemai, Mark Bryan & guests

JOHN CRISTON WIDULE

From “4 on the Floor”, “Miller Rhythm & Brews Revue” and the “Elmbrook Spiders” on rhythm guitar, trumpet, flute, vocals and surprises

KENT NIEMI

From “Vintage Groove” and the “Elmbrook Spiders” on lead guitar, vocals

BO NIEMI

From “Vintage Groove”, “Bokken” and “Boom-Boom Clap” on bass, vocals

MARK BRYAN

From “4 on the Floor” and US Project” on percussion

- OTHER SPECIAL GUEST ARTISTS -

Sunday, December 31, 2017

9PM to 1AM+

- No Cover Charge

- light snacks