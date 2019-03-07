Rock & Roll legend John Fogerty is coming to the Riverside Theater with “My 50-Year Trip,” a new concert celebrating both the iconic musician’s half-century onstage and perhaps his best-known performance: the legendary New York music festival, Woodstock. With the festival’s 50th anniversary approaching in August 2019, Fogerty has put together an evening that highlights songs that were created at that time like “Born On The Bayou,” “Proud Mary,” and all the fan favorites from Creedence Clearwater Revival, including John’s original Woodstock set list.

The Riverside Theater will provide an intimate backdrop to showcase a montage of vintage photography and Fogerty’s own stories about one of the greatest musical gatherings of all time.