John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band

Jorgenson and Pedersen are founders (with Chris Hillman) of the formative country rock group Desert Rose Band. After working as a freelance musician in Southern California, Jorgenson met Hillman and soon formed the Desert Rose Band. In 1990, Jorgenson went on to found the Hellecasters and toured with Elton John's band for six years. Artists ranging from Barbra Streisand to Bonnie Raitt to Earl Scruggs have sought out Jorgenson's guitar work. Jorgenson portrayed Django Reinhardt in the Hollywood feature film Head in the Clouds. In 2008, Jorgenson won a Grammy for Best Country Instrumental with Brad Paisley and was nominated for Best Bluegrass Album with Earl Scruggs.

Friday 7/12/19. Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $27.

Not a bad seat in the house - 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI! This concert is supported in part by the Wisconsin Arts Board.

-Artist Website-

https://johnjorgenson.com/