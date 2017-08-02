Event time: 3:30 - 5:30 pm

The official re-creation of Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, and The Big Bopper’s final tour, John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party is the ONLY production to be endorsed by the Holly, Valens, and Richardson estates. A tribute experience unlike any other, this concert features unbridled, high-voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the 50s era like “Peggy Sue,” “La Bamba,” and “Chantilly Lace.” Springfield State Journal Register says it’s “an air tight band with energy-packed execution of a long string of classics.”

Price: TICKETS $36 · $32 Student w/ID $18/16