John Muir’s World
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Celebrate Earth Day by meeting the father of our modern environmental movement, Sierra Club, and national parks, John Muir, portrayed by actor Paul Akert, at the Riverside Urban Ecology Center in Milwaukee. The “John Muir’s World” program is free (donations appreciated) and open to the public. Information at http://www.organicarts.info/
