Johnny Burgin & Quique Gomez - Dos Hombres Wanted CD release show (2pm)

Blues with Johnny Burgin and Quique Gomez: enjoy this Milwaukee CD Release Show for their award-winning new CD, Dos Hombres Wanted.

“Pure entertainment that really delivers…this is blues for good times by a pair of daddies that love their work. Delightfully hot stuff.” – Midwest Record Review, Chris Spector

“Rockin’ Johnny has consistently been a strong recording artist, but the addition of Gomez’s talents for Dos Hombres Wanted takes this one to another level.” – Bill Michell, Bluesbytes