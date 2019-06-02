Johnny Burgin & Quique Gomez - Dos Hombres Wanted CD release show (2pm)
Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall 1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Blues with Johnny Burgin and Quique Gomez: enjoy this Milwaukee CD Release Show for their award-winning new CD, Dos Hombres Wanted.
“Pure entertainment that really delivers…this is blues for good times by a pair of daddies that love their work. Delightfully hot stuff.” – Midwest Record Review, Chris Spector
“Rockin’ Johnny has consistently been a strong recording artist, but the addition of Gomez’s talents for Dos Hombres Wanted takes this one to another level.” – Bill Michell, Bluesbytes
