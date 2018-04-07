Be The Joke: A Comedy Workshop

Hello Milwaukee Stand-ups, Improvisers, Actors, and Other Funny People! I'm conducting a workshop in your city and I'd love to work with you! .

First of all, this isn’t a clown class. I’m not qualified to teach one, and every time I’ve brought a red nose into my apartment my cats have turned it into a toy. This workshop is based on what I’ve learned in clown classes and other physical/immersive comedy workshops. I’ve learned quite a bit from these classes, but my biggest breakthrough was when I discovered “comedians tell jokes, clowns are jokes.” Comedians can say things that are funny, but clowns just are funny. Their entire being is funny. Everything they do is funny.

But why is it so funny? How did they get there? What’s their secret? Everything they do is connected to the audience. Every action is an opportunity, a gift. Every moment onstage is a moment shared with the audience. And from there they pick out the moments that the audience are reacting to and start building.

But this isn’t a clown class. This is only based on a clown class. This workshop will show you some tools that you can use to connect to the audience and appreciate every single moment you have onstage.

The cost of this workshop is $25.

To sign up, email jakekornely@gmail.com.

This workshop is on April 7th from 3:00pm-6:00pm.

The Underground Collaborative is located at 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. (Lower Level, below TJ Maxx in the Grand Ave. Mall.)

Jake Kornely is a comedian originally from Milwaukee, who now resides in Los Angeles. He’s taken a number of improv and clown classes taught by John Gilkey of Cirque Du Soleil (Idiot Workshop), Deanna Fleysher (Butt Kapinkski, Naked Comedy Lab), Josh Fadem (UCB Theater), Miles Stroth (The Pack Theater), Phil Burgers (Dr Brown), as well as classes at the Clown School and ComedySportz-Milwaukee. He currently performs as his foolish alter ego, Don Waterski, and with the avant-garde improv comedy troupe, Der Kinder.