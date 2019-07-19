Following up on his critically acclaimed, Grammy-winning album GoGo Juice, Jon Cleary triumphantly returns with the infectiously ebullient Dyna-Mite (FHQ Records). Sly, slinky, and deeply soulful, the aptly entitled new release finds this Big Easy funk savant – a virtuosic keyboardist, profoundly expressive vocalist, and quite distinctive songwriter – in peak form on a set of all-original material. Like GoGo Juice, Dyna-Mite was co-produced by Cleary and the prolific John Porter, whose eclectic, behind-the-board credits include albums by Ryan Adams, Billy Bragg, Elvis Costello, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, R.L. Burnside, Taj Mahal, and the late Hammond B-3 master Jimmy Smith.

Friday 7/19/19. Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $24.

Not a bad seat in the house - 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI! This concert is supported in part by the Wisconsin Arts Board.

http://www.joncleary.com/