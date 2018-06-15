Jory Vinikour & Great Lakes Baroque presents "Bach For All Ages"

reat Lakes Baroque founders and internationally-renowned harpsichordists Jory Vinikour and Philippe LeRoy and The Great Lakes Baroque Ensemble are joined by soprano Kristin Knutson, tenor Scott Brunscheen, bass Ryan de Ryke, violinist Allison Nyquist, and flautist Leela Breithaupt in two performances of an all-Bach program including Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (BWV 1050), Concerto for two harpsichords in C major (BWV 1061), the cantata ‘Non sa che sia dolore’ (BWV 209), and ‘Schweight stille, plaudert nicht’ (BWV 211), the effervescent ‘Coffee Cantata.’

4:00 PM and 7:00 PM Cabot Theatre at Broadway Theatre Center 158 N. Broadway Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202