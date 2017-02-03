Josh Garrels & John Mark McMillan present The Revelators Tour

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Josh Garrels &

John Mark McMillan

present

The Revelators Tour

Saturday, February 25

VIP Doors 6PM / Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

Josh Garrels and John Mark McMillan bring ‘The Revelators Tour’ back to The Pabst

JOSH GARRELS has spent more than a decade crafting music that cuts clean through. Resting in the space between accessibility and honesty, Garrels’ songs wrestle with and celebrate the mystery of faith with authenticity and heart. Cultivating a genre-blending mix of folk and hip hop, Garrels’ music explores themes of compassion, hope, longing, and liberation.

JOHN MARK MCMILLAN is something of an anomaly. A singer-songwriter, bending genres and defying categorization by carving out his own unique and independent path. With an ear for melody and a poet’s eye for metaphor, no topic has been off-limits. While each album has continued to explore new territory, it’s McMillan’s ability to give lyric and language to the human experience that many consider his greatest gift.

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance
