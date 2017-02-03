Event time: 8pm

Josh Garrels &

John Mark McMillan

present

The Revelators Tour

Saturday, February 25

VIP Doors 6PM / Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

Josh Garrels and John Mark McMillan bring ‘The Revelators Tour’ back to The Pabst

JOSH GARRELS has spent more than a decade crafting music that cuts clean through. Resting in the space between accessibility and honesty, Garrels’ songs wrestle with and celebrate the mystery of faith with authenticity and heart. Cultivating a genre-blending mix of folk and hip hop, Garrels’ music explores themes of compassion, hope, longing, and liberation.

JOHN MARK MCMILLAN is something of an anomaly. A singer-songwriter, bending genres and defying categorization by carving out his own unique and independent path. With an ear for melody and a poet’s eye for metaphor, no topic has been off-limits. While each album has continued to explore new territory, it’s McMillan’s ability to give lyric and language to the human experience that many consider his greatest gift.