Josh Rouse

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

You don’t have to work hard to enjoy Rouse’s music. His songs present themselves to you with an open heart, an innate intelligence and an absolute lack of pretension. They are clear-eyed, empathetic and penetrating. Without pandering, they seek to satisfy both your ear and your understanding. The verses draw you in with telling detail, both musical and thematic, and the choruses lift and deliver. They resolve without seeming overly tidy or pat.  

His most recent release, The Embers of Time, was one of his strongest—self-described as “my surreal, ex-pat, therapy record.”  Charles Pitter astutely noted in Pop Matters.  “The critics may long for drama and scandal, but The Embers of Time often demonstrates that a simple life could be for the best.”

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
