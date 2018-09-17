Josh Fox presents Josh Fox "The Truth Has Changed"

OUR WISCONSIN REVOLUTION PRESENTS The Truth Has Changed IN MILWAUKEE, WI

AS PART OF FIGHTING BOB FEST 2018

Our Wisconsin Revolution, a grassroots political organization, has partnered with The Progressive Magazine to bring Fighting Bob Fest to Milwaukee, WI for the second year in a row. The Wisconsin tradition of Fighting Bob Fest is one of the longest-running annual gatherings of progressives in the country and it celebrates the legacy of Senator Robert M. “Fighting Bob” La Follette, and his ability to bring people together, raise hell and organize.

On September 17th, as part of Fighting Bob Fest, Our Wisconsin Revolution hosts award-winning filmmaker, playwright, and activist Josh Fox ( Gasland) , for his new theatrical experience The Truth Has Changed at Next Act Theater. After the show, there will be a talkback with local organizations (Our Wisconsin Revolution, Rid Racism, Voces and more). Tickets are $15 in advance, available from Eventbrite or $20 at the door. Cash bar.

WHO: Our Wisconsin Revolution and Josh Fox

WHAT: The Truth Has Changed, a one-man show written and performed by Josh Fox as part of Fighting Bob Fest 2018

WHEN: Monday, September 17th, Doors at 6:00 pm, Show at 7:00 pm

WHERE: Next Act Theatre’s Performance Space, 255 S. Water St. Milwaukee, WI 53024 With the mid-term election less than two months away, this festival and show provide an opportunity to network, energize and strategize together to create a Wisconsin that works for

everyone. As Fighting Bob said