Joshua Davis w/Ryan McIntyre

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Joshua Davis

with special guest Ryan McIntyre

Sunday, March 12

Doors 7pm /// Show 8pm

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Finalist and favorite on hit TV show The Voice. Joshua Davis was raised in the folk tradition: the music, the social movements, the land. He writes songs that blend the roots of American music with gritty rock n’ roll and vintage soul.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance
