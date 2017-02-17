Joshua Davis w/Ryan McIntyre
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Joshua Davis
with special guest Ryan McIntyre
Sunday, March 12
Doors 7pm /// Show 8pm
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Finalist and favorite on hit TV show The Voice. Joshua Davis was raised in the folk tradition: the music, the social movements, the land. He writes songs that blend the roots of American music with gritty rock n’ roll and vintage soul.
Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance