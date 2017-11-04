The Journal Sentinel Food & Wine Experience

The Journal Sentinel Food & Wine Experience presents rich and colorful moments for guests to taste, savor and explore the Milwaukee culinary scene, from trends to regional traditions. Enjoy the Grand Tasting, a gourmet showcase by local chefs, emerging talent and nationally renowned culinary leaders who mix with patrons in a convivial setting. Lively cooking demonstrations, chef meet & greets and seminars and panels deliver unforgettable experiences for fans, connoisseurs, partners, purveyors and industry personalities.

Enjoy samplings from locally owned restaurants, while sipping on fine wines, craft beers, and spirits. Participating restaurants include Maggiano’s, Rabbit Hole, and Parallel 44 among others. Enjoy the day, laugh with friends and relish the experience amidst a plethora of culinary talent. See the Food Network’s “Ace of Cakes” star Duff Goldman alongside Martha Stewart culinary expert, Sarah Carey as they present cooking demonstrations and more. Indulge in food, wine, beer and spirits from more famous chefs and mixologists. Enjoy the various cooking demonstrations, learn about the latest kitchen technology and experience exclusive opportunities with the nation's top culinary talent.

November 4 and 5, 2017

11am-5pm

12pm-4pm

Wisconsin Center

400 Wisconsin Center

Milwaukee, WI 53203