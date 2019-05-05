Jubilate Chorale at First Congregational Church Wauwatosa

First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 1511 Church St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

The First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 4 O' Clocks Free Concert Series continues on Sunday, May 5 with Jubilate Chorale under the direction of Vicki Taylor. “Unclouded Day” featuring songs of hope, joy, and inspiration, will start at 4:00 p.m. in the Nave of First Congregational Church, 1511 Church Street, in Wauwatosa.

First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 1511 Church St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
