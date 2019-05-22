Judas Priest w/Uriah Heep

Google Calendar - Judas Priest w/Uriah Heep - 2019-05-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Judas Priest w/Uriah Heep - 2019-05-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Judas Priest w/Uriah Heep - 2019-05-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - Judas Priest w/Uriah Heep - 2019-05-22 19:30:00

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

here are few heavy metal bands that have managed to scale the heights that Judas Priest have during their 40 year career – originally formed during the early ’70s in Birmingham, England, Judas Priest is responsible for some of the genre’s most influential and landmark albums (1980’s ‘British Steel,’ 1982’s ‘Screaming for Vengeance,’ 1990’s ‘Painkiller,’etc.) and for decades have been one of the greatest live bands in the entire heavy metal genre. Milwaukee headbangers will get the opportunity to experience the mighty Priest live for two electrifying nights at The Riverside Theater!

Info

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Judas Priest w/Uriah Heep - 2019-05-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Judas Priest w/Uriah Heep - 2019-05-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Judas Priest w/Uriah Heep - 2019-05-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - Judas Priest w/Uriah Heep - 2019-05-22 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Judas Priest w/Uriah Heep - 2019-05-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Judas Priest w/Uriah Heep - 2019-05-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Judas Priest w/Uriah Heep - 2019-05-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Judas Priest w/Uriah Heep - 2019-05-23 19:30:00