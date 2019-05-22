Judas Priest w/Uriah Heep

here are few heavy metal bands that have managed to scale the heights that Judas Priest have during their 40 year career – originally formed during the early ’70s in Birmingham, England, Judas Priest is responsible for some of the genre’s most influential and landmark albums (1980’s ‘British Steel,’ 1982’s ‘Screaming for Vengeance,’ 1990’s ‘Painkiller,’etc.) and for decades have been one of the greatest live bands in the entire heavy metal genre. Milwaukee headbangers will get the opportunity to experience the mighty Priest live for two electrifying nights at The Riverside Theater!