Juice is an seven-piece band that features powerful lead vocals, fiery electric violin, tight grooves, and rich vocal harmonies.The band formed at Boston College in 2014 and has been on the rise ever since. They have sold out venues including Brighton Music Hall, Mercury Lounge, Rockwood Music Hall and opened for national acts like DNCE and Ludacris, and took home the $20,000 Grand Prize at the 2016 Land The Big Gig competition at Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI.