Jukebox The Ghost & The Mowgli’s w/TWIN XL

This spring, Jukebox the Ghost and The Mowgli’s join forces for the Making Friends Tour!

Jukebox the Ghost formed in college in 2006 and has been a steadily growing cult favorite and a globally touring band ever since. They have played over 1,000 shows across the country and around the world over the course of their career; In addition to countless headlining tours, they have also toured as openers alongside Ingrid Michaelson, Ben Folds, Guster, Motion City Soundtrack and Jack’s Mannequin, among others. In addition to festivals like Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Bonnaroo, and Bottlerock, Jukebox the Ghost has also performed on The Late Show with David Letterman and Conan.

One of the most exciting things in all of music is discovering a band early on, following them throughout their career and watching that moment as they come into their own. For California alt-pop band The Mowgli’s, they not only got to share their songwriting growth with fans who have followed the band since they formed in 2010, but experience it themselves. Ask the band the secret to their growth they’ll say it all came from within. “Involving the whole band in the writing process was a hugely important factor in this new record. When everyone’s there you just have more brains, more minds… A lot of our songs start with one or two people’s ideas and the band puts their mark on them later. This time we spent a great deal of time in the room together as the six of us, building many songs from the ground up.” The results of incorporating band members whose tastes run from “musical theater to black metal to pop” are an incredibly diverse collection of songs that run like a musical time machine through the best of the past four decades of music.