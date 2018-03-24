Julie Thompson and Gare Hofstad

The Bremen Cafe, 901 East Clarke Street (at 2600 North Bremen) 431-1932

Singer Julie Thompson and guitarist Gare Hofstad will perform for the weekly

Saturday happy hour in the intimate, dimly lit, not a bad seat in the house,

up close and personal, no further than 15 feet from the artists, you'll never

see Justin Timberlake let any fan get this close, back room of the Bremen Cafe,

where one can neither over or under dress. So ditch the dilemmas that stall your

sartorial selections and show up. (Do wear something though)

Julie is as engaging a performer as you will find and Gare is one of the most

broadly knowledgeable accompanists one could hope to have underpinnng

a presentation with such economy of scale. I will toss in a few mandolin parts.