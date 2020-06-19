Juneteenth Youth Rally and Expo- EMBRACE,EDUCATE & EMPOWER
Carmen Middle and High School of Science and Technology: Northwest Campus 5496 N 72nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53218
This family friendly event it to celebrate the 154th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation. We are striving to EMBRACE, EDUCATE, and EMPOWER our youth to be the change we need in society.
We are encouraging that the community gathers in solidarity during this time and to uplift each other and promote BLACK EMPOWERMENT!
There will be entertainment, vendors, giveaways, food, and FUN!
ALL PARTICIPANTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AND ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICE
MASKS WILL BE PROVIDED
If you are interested in participating in any aspect please contact Tameika Lawrence via Facebook.