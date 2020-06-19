Juneteenth Youth Rally and Expo- EMBRACE,EDUCATE & EMPOWER

Carmen Middle and High School of Science and Technology: Northwest Campus 5496 N 72nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53218

This family friendly event it to celebrate the 154th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation. We are striving to EMBRACE, EDUCATE, and EMPOWER our youth to be the change we need in society.

We are encouraging that the community gathers in solidarity during this time and to uplift each other and promote BLACK EMPOWERMENT!

There will be entertainment, vendors, giveaways, food, and FUN!

ALL PARTICIPANTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AND ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICE

MASKS WILL BE PROVIDED

If you are interested in participating in any aspect please contact Tameika Lawrence via Facebook.

