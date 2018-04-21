Just Some Old Fashioned Love Songs: Chant Claire Chamber Choir Annual Fundraiser

Chant Claire Chamber Choir presents their annual fundraiser: "Just Some Old Fashioned Love Songs"

Founded in the Fall of 2013, Chant Claire is a Milwaukee choir dedicated to bringing challenging, high-quality choral music to singers and audiences in southeast Wisconsin. Our mission is to create authentic music while fostering an authentic community.

This spring, Chant Claire Chamber Choir’s concert “The Four Loves” takes inspiration from the four Greek words for Love, so for our Spring Fundraiser, we’ll be sharing a night of Old Fashioned Love Songs. On Saturday April 21st, join us for an evening featuring singers from Chant Claire performing their favorite love songs: from showtunes, barbershop, classic standards, a cappella arrangements, and a few numbers with the full choir.

Along with the entertainment, there will be silent auction items up for bid. All proceeds raised will go directly to the choir and will be used towards annual operational expenses like renting performance spacing, hiring instrumentalists, and purchasing music for upcoming seasons.

We hope to see you there!

TICKETS

https://chantclairefundraiser.bpt.me

Single Ticket - $30 (includes one drink ticket)

VIP Table - $240 (include 8 drink tickets, a bottle of champagne, and 3 appetizers from ComedySportz)