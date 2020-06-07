Justice for George, Breonna, Joel Acevedo and Alvin Cole
Merrill Park N. 35th and W. Clybourn streets, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
We are calling for a rally and march to demand justice not just for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, but also for local people like Joel Acevedo and Alvin Cole, and all other victims of police crimes around the country. Please be sure to bring a mask or some type of covering for your face. Follow for more details. No justice, no peace!
