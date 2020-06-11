At 9 AM on Thursday, June 11, the family of Alvin Cole is meeting with Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm to demand answers & the truth regarding the details of Alvin's death and the investigation that followed.

The Milwaukee Alliance is calling on the people of Milwaukee to join us as we rally at 9 AM outside the Milwaukee County Safety Building in support of the Cole family and to continue to demand Justice for Thee Three: Alvin Cole, Jay Anderson, Jr., & Antonio Gonzales.

After the meeting has ended, around approximately 10-10:30 AM, the Cole family will join with their supporters to hold a press conference to share the details of their discussion with DA Chisholm.