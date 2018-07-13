K-STAMP w/Joshua Jenkins

K-STAMP SHOW-- FRIDAY, JULY 13TH 7PM

$10 tickets available here-- https://bit.ly/2LS7xhD

In celebration of the release of his first album, 'Thoughts of a Stranger', Kwasi Stampley (K-STAMP) is putting together a show. Performing a live version of the album, also adding new songs. Opening for K-STAMP is Joshua Jenkins (Member of A.D.H.D.). Young Milwaukee rapper, Joshua Jenkins, is an established artist with strong roots: using lyrical rap, and a great hip-hop flow.

In efforts to showcase Milwaukee's talent, from 7-8pm, there will be a chance for artists to contact K-STAMP via social media: Instagram: @kstamp414. Others may have been recommended, performing a short set before the main acts.