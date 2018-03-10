Kaia Fowler and SistaStrings will appear at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 8-10:30 p.m. A $6.00 donation is requested at the door.

With soaring vocals, lyrical poetry, and accomplished guitar playing, Kaia Fowler shares songs that draw on folk, blues, and roots rock to explore life’s struggles and joys. In the violin-cello duo SistaStrings, sisters Chauntee and Monique Ross make heartfelt jazz, hip hop, classical and gospel music for expression, connection, and social justice. For additional information, go to http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or e-mail info@the-coffee-house.com

Kaia Fowler website: http://www.kaiafowler.com/