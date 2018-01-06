Kathy's House Charity Benefit: The Fog (all-ages, 7:30pm)

This event is all ages

All sale proceeds benefit Kathy's House.

Kathy’s House provides a true "home away from home" for patients and/or their caregivers.

It is a caring place where guests can eat, sleep, and be with others when they want – or be alone when they need time, introspection, and quiet healing. The House provides a place where mutual support thrives, which is one of the great strengths of Kathy’s House.

A vital and an affordable resource in the Milwaukee health care community, Kathy’s House is the only Hospital Guest House in the area that serves patients of all ages and their caregivers who need to travel to Milwaukee for medical care.

Any patient receiving outpatient treatment at a Milwaukee area hospital, along with their caregiver(s), is/are eligible to become a guest at Kathy’s House. Caregivers of patients in a Milwaukee area hospital are also eligible.