Kavli Lecture Series: The Once and Future Earth: Perspectives on a Global Challenge

The increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide due to burning coal, oil and gas represents an unprecedented experiment on the planet Earth. We don’t know exactly how the experiment will unfold, but the history of Earth and its neighboring planets provide hints of what’s to come: Over the next few decades, Earth’s atmosphere will return to a state not seen for millions of years.

The geologic record raises many questions that climate science has yet to answer, and these surprises may expose our greatest vulnerabilities. Taken together, the evidence suggests that the coming century will test the human species like never before, challenging our ingenuity and capacity for innovation as we strive to fend off a global catastrophe.