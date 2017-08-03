Kayak Outing to Village Park

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 9am-1pm

Get out of the city and explore the Milwaukee River by kayak. Our trip will begin and end at Village Park in Thiensville. Learn basic paddling instruction, water safety then hit the water. Transportation from Riverside Park, boats, paddles and PFDs provided. Space is limited and registration is required. Weather dependent.

Sunday, August 27th 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505

For adults and teens | $25 (Nonmembers: $30)

Contact: Lesley Sheridan lsheridan@UrbanEcologyCenter.org

View Map
