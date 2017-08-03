Kayak Outing to Village Park

Event time: 9am-1pm

Get out of the city and explore the Milwaukee River by kayak. Our trip will begin and end at Village Park in Thiensville. Learn basic paddling instruction, water safety then hit the water. Transportation from Riverside Park, boats, paddles and PFDs provided. Space is limited and registration is required. Weather dependent.

Date and Time

Sunday, August 27th 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505

Price

For adults and teens | $25 (Nonmembers: $30)

Contact: Lesley Sheridan lsheridan@UrbanEcologyCenter.org