Kayak Outing to Village Park
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 9am-1pm
Get out of the city and explore the Milwaukee River by kayak. Our trip will begin and end at Village Park in Thiensville. Learn basic paddling instruction, water safety then hit the water. Transportation from Riverside Park, boats, paddles and PFDs provided. Space is limited and registration is required. Weather dependent.
Date and Time
Sunday, August 27th 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Location
Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505
Price
For adults and teens | $25 (Nonmembers: $30)
Contact: Lesley Sheridan lsheridan@UrbanEcologyCenter.org