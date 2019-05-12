Kelly Kellz 9th Annual Mother’s Day Show

Milwaukee native Kelly Davis began her career in comedy on Mother’s Day 2009 after James, her husband, dared her to try out her natural talent of “Bringing Laughter to The Soul” for real. She’s worked with comedic legends such as Mike Epps, Katt Williams and Anthony Anderson, and took a leading role in the 2012 Milwaukee-based film, “Role Play.” She now resides in New York City where she has shared the stage with more amazing comedians and is fulfilling her dream of becoming a full-time entertainer and entrepreneur, running a successful entertainment company.

On December 20, 2017, Kelly Kellz made her 1st television debut on HBO’S All Def Comedy doing what she does best – bringing laughter from her soul to the world.