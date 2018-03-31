Kenn Fox and Mare Edstrom Present: Women of the Blues Concert and Fundraiser with special guest Dave Karnes
Lake Country Unitarian Universalist Church W299 N5595 Grace Drive, Hartland, Wisconsin 53029
On Saturday 3/31, Kenn and Mare will share lore about and perform music by women of the blues spanning 1920–1970 including Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Memphis Minnie, Ida Cox and Bonnie Raitt.
Come and enjoy the music and learn about the blues. $20 suggested donation.
With special guest Dave Karnes
Potluck appetizers - 6pm
Concert - 7pm
