Kenn Fox and Mare Edstrom Present: Women of the Blues Concert and Fundraiser with special guest Dave Karnes

Lake Country Unitarian Universalist Church W299 N5595 Grace Drive, Hartland, Wisconsin 53029

On Saturday 3/31, Kenn and Mare will share lore about and perform music by women of the blues spanning 1920–1970 including Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Memphis Minnie, Ida Cox and Bonnie Raitt.

 Come and enjoy the music and learn about the blues. $20 suggested donation.

With special guest Dave Karnes

Lake Country Unitarian Church

W299N5595 Grace Dr, Hartland, WI 53029

Potluck appetizers - 6pm

Concert - 7pm

Lake Country Unitarian Universalist Church W299 N5595 Grace Drive, Hartland, Wisconsin 53029
