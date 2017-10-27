Kenny Rogers w/ Linda Davis

GRAMMY Award-winning superstar and Country Music Hall of Fame member Kenny Rogers has enjoyed great success during his storied career of nearly six decades, which will be celebrated during his Final World Tour: The Gambler’s Last Deal.

The enduring country and pop icon has endeared music lovers around the globe with his amazing songs, heartfelt performances, distinctive voice, gift for storytelling and universal appeal. The first country artist to consistently sell out arenas, Rogers has played to millions of fans around the world, performing songs from his long list of hits which comprise 24 Number Ones including “The Gambler,” “Lucille,” “Coward of the County,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” “She Believes In Me,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Daytime Friends,” “Through The Years,” “You Decorated My Life,” and “Buy Me A Rose.”