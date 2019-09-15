Kenosha ArtMarket

Kenosha's first all original outdoor art market comes to the Union Park Arts District starting Sunday June 16th. This market takes place every third Sunday in Union Park (4500-7th Ave) from 10am- 2pm June through October. There will be a variety of originally made art created by seasoned professionals and up-and-coming artists. This is a casual yet juried art market making it's debut in Kenosha. Acoustic music will be staged throughout the ArtMarket days. Watch for performing art opportunities.

Union Park has a variety of playground equipment so the kiddos can play and not be bored. Union Park Tavern is conveniently located across the street from Union Park and will be featuring art market specials.

Specifically the dates are June 16th, July 21st, Aug 18th, Sept 15th and October 20th.