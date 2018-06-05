Kenosha Farmers Market
Pennoyer Park 3601 7th Ave, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
This intimate market is located on Kenosha's Pike Bike Trail and adjacent to the city's bandshell. Visitors have the opportunity to combine their healthy shopping habits with their favorite lakefront activity. Plus, the farmers are eager to share tips on incorporating fresh produce into your meals.
Payment Options: Cash, WIC FMNP Checks, Senior Fruit & Vegetable Voucher
Open based on produce availability.
