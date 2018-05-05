Mix up a mint julip, dust off your hats and set your wagers – Kentucky Derby festivities return to the Hilton Milwaukee City Center’s popular lobby lounge, the Monarch Lounge, Saturday, May 5. Monarch Lounge’s fourth annual Kentucky Derby party goes from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. and will feature Derby inspired appetizers and cocktails, as well as photo opportunities with the hotel’s canine concierge, Millie, and horses in 6th and Green, the hotel’s outside courtyard.

In addition to watching “the most exciting two minutes in sports” and enjoying a Woodford Mule or another specialty cocktail, party goers will have the chance to win over $500 worth of prizes. Guests will also enjoy live music from local jazz vocalist, Olivia Gonzales throughout the afternoon.

“We’re off to the races once again! Bringing this storied tradition to a historic hotel, like the Hilton Milwaukee City Center, makes for an ideal match,” said Zulf Shariff, general manager of Monarch Lounge. “This year, we’re excited to feature live music, fun Derby inspired appetizers and creative hand-crafted cocktails. We’ll even have a jockey and two thoroughbred horses on-site for photo opportunities. Let the race begin!”

During the Derby Day party May 5, the Monarch Lounge will serve complimentary appetizers, including:

“Mini hot browns” – open-faced turkey, bacon and pecorino cream sandwiches

Cold Benedictine finger sandwiches

Kentuckyaki wings

Bacon bourbon popcorn

Party goers can also enjoy Monarch Lounge’s select Derby inspired beverages (cost: $7):

Woodford Mule – Woodford Bourbon, Peychauds, lime juice, and ginger beer

Speedy Spritz – Korbel Champagne, sugar cube and bitters

Star Stallion – Triple Crown Collins, lemon juice, simple syrup, club soda and a cucumber garnish

Woodford Julep – Woodford Bourbon, mint leaves and simple syrup

During Monarch Lounge’s Kentucky Derby party, guests can enter a raffle to win prizes. Additional prizes will also be awarded for best dressed guests. All winners will be announced following the race, and winners must be present to accept their prizes.

Raffle Prizes – Raffle tickets can be purchased for $3 each, five tickets for $10 or 15 tickets for $25. Raffle prizes, include:

$100 Miller Time Pub & Grill gift card

$100 Milwaukee ChopHouse gift card

$100 WELL Spa + Salon gift card

An overnight stay at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center

Best Ladies Hat – The party goer with the best ladies’ hat will win a magnum of specially selected wine.

– The party goer with the best ladies’ hat will win a magnum of specially selected wine. Best Dressed Couple – The couple with the best outfits will win an overnight stay at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information about Monarch Lounge’s Derby Day party, visit http://www.hiltonmilwaukee.com. Or, you can check for more details via Facebook or Twitter @HiltonMilwaukee.