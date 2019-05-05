Kettle Moraine Symphony with Moraine and Bel Canto Choruses

Kettle Moraine Symphony News

Kettle Moraine Symphony and Choruses to Perform at Holy Hill May 6

WEST BEND (April 6, 2019) Kettle Moraine Symphony and Moraine Chorus along with members of Bel Canto Chorus return to the Basilica at Holy Hill Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. to perform Lauridsen's "Lux Aeterna", along with Mozart's "Vesperae solennes de Confessore" and "Exsultate Jubilate", conducted by Dr. Richard Hynson. The Moraine Chorus is directed and rehearsed by Dr. Peter Gibeau, UW-Washington County professor of music and KMS principal contrabassist.

Featured soloists from the greater Milwaukee area are Rebecca Whitney, soprano; Chelsea Betz, alto; Ryan Zettlemoyer, tenor; and Brett Hanisko, bass.

Lauridsen's "Lux Aeterna" is a requiem, but unlike the better known requiems by the likes of Verdi and Mozart, Lauridsen's work is a tranquil, light-filled piece. Mozart's "Vesperae Solennes de Confesore" was intended for the special celebration of an undisclosed saint's day (the "confessor" of the title.) Its six movements would have been interspersed with readings and other formalities appropriate for a festive religious occasion. "Exsultate Jubilate", written for Italian soprano, Venanzio Rauzzini, has become a favorite of female sopranos the world over, especially its final movement, "Alleluia" in which Mozart sets to music just that one word.

Holy Hill (National Shrine of Mary, Help of Christians) is located at 1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, five miles south of Hartford on Hwy 167 (Holy Hill Road). The towering landmark church, which sits atop one of the highest points in southeastern Wisconsin, along with its stunning beauty and acoustics, create a perfect setting for this sacred music performance.

Symphony management recommends purchasing tickets early to ensure a seat for this popular concert, as seating is limited and not reserved. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for students. Due to its length, this concert is not recommended for children under 12.

Tickets may be purchased online by going to the KMS website at www.kmsymphony.org, or by check made out to the Kettle Moraine Symphony, PO Box 52, West Bend, WI 53095. Tickets are also available at the following outlets: Horicon Bank in West Bend, White House of Music in West Bend and Germantown, and Douglas Jewelers in Hartford. More information is available on the website or by calling 262-334-3469.

