Event time: 8pm

You can take his album title literally: Fast-rising R&B star Khalid was a teenager when he released his debut album, American Teen , this spring. The record received rave reviews from critics who praised the 19-year-old singer’s tender take on alternative R&B, as well as from the radio, which has given his breakout single, “Location,” regular airplay. “Young Dumb & Broke,” Khalid’s follow-up single, has been climbing up the charts all summer. To judge from the way he sold out this concert, his first headlining show in Milwaukee, it seems like this young singer is likely to have real staying power.