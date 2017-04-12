Kid Boogie Down Dance Party

Event time: 10.30am-2pm

It's the LAST PARTY OF THE SEASON! Join us before we break for the warm weather. FREE face painting!

Come 'Boogie Down' to a live music/video show by DJ lukewarm complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more! All ages.

Doors open at 10.30am. Party starts at 11am.

With admission: Each child will receive a small drink and snack. Each adult will receive a Free Beverage token (Good for Beer or Soda!)

Price: $6/person; $24 max/ family (up to 2 adults & 5 children)