The Kid Get Down @ The Bavarian Bierhaus

Event time: 11am - 2pm

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Bring your little Valentine

And get in the groove!

We're back, bigger and BETTER! Our friends at the Bavarian Bierhaus and we have taken your feedback to make your next visit a winning experience! Here's how:

* SHORTER LINE TO ENTER: Credit card vs. cash

* DOORS OPEN AT 10:30AM: So you can be seated and ready for the party to start at 11AM**

* WAIT...BIGGER BEER?!? That's right- each adult beer token will be good for a 1/2 liter beer!

* MORE SNACK OPTIONS FOR KIDS!

* BIGGER DANCEFLOOR!

* SO MANY MORE BUBBLES!!!

* MORE LIGHTS!

* FREE FACE PAINTING! Because...Why not?

The Kid Get Down is a Family Friendly Dance Party. Children of all ages can come 'Get Down' to a live DJ music/video show complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more!

Free & Ample Parking

Excellent Food (with a Kids Menu)

Craft Beer

Music from DJ Lukewarm (Disco, Funk, House, Dance, & more)

Admission: $6 per person / $24 max per family*. Each child will receive a small drink and snack. Each adult will receive a Free Beverage token (Good for Beer or Soda!)

See you on the dancefloor!

* Family = Up to 2 adults & max 5 children

** Sorry, no reservations. First come, first seated.

facebook.com/TheKidGetDown

Price: $6 per person / $24 max per family