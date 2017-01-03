Event time: 11am-2pm

The Kid Get Down is a Family Friendly Dance Party. Children of all ages can come 'Get Down' to a live DJ music/video show complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more!

Free & Ample Parking

Excellent Food (with a Kids Menu)

Craft Beer

Music from DJ lukewarm (Disco, Funk, House, Dance, & more)

Admission: $6 per person / $24 max per family. Each child will receive a small drink and snack. Each adult will receive a Free Beverage token (Good for Beer or Soda!)

We hope you can join us for our first of many memorable Kid Get Down parties! See you on the dancefloor.

** Future dates TBD into April 2017. Watch for them & don't miss the fun!**

https://www.facebook.com/TheKidGetDown

Price: $6 per person / $24 max per family