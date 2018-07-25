Join the Kids from Wisconsin as they celebrate 50 years of outstanding performance seasons! The anniversary theme, “Shine the Light”, will feature music performed since the inception of the Kids from Wisconsin, including disco era, 80s pop, 50 years of Broadway and top 40 hits. Produced by some of the best writers, arrangers, and choreographers in the country, the tour features 36 Kids representing 29 different hometowns from all around Wisconsin, including Hartford! KidsfromWisconsin.org