The Kids from Wisconsin are back at the Schauer for their 49th show season! Sit back, buckle up, and see these talented performers from around the state take you on a musical journey through America’s greatest music destinations of all time. Performing a mix of disco, country, and jazz, the tour features 20 singer/dancers, a 13-piece band, and Broadway-style choreography. The two-hour show features hits from Gershwin, Elvis, Stevie Wonder, The Eagles, classic TV shows, today’s hits and more! The tour showcases a little “hometown flavor” as the 33 KIDS involved in the show represent 29 different hometowns from all around Wisconsin.

TICKETS $18 Student $10 Child $8 Lap $5